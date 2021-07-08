Centre giving top priority to health sector: BJP MP Arun Singh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national secretary and MP Arun Singh has said the Centre is according top priority to the health sector. Speaking at a meeting with intellectuals here on Wednesday, he said allotment for the health sector was Rs 2.23 lakh crore against Rs 34,000 crore in 2013-14 union budget. He said so as to increase GDP from agriculture, the Centre improved supply management. Farmers were given the freedom to sell their products, he said. The Union government was spending Rs 1 lakh crore to improve basic infrastructure facilities in villages. A 5 trillion dollar economy can be achieved through human resource development, he observed. The MP also accused the AP government of misusing Central funds.