Centre giving top priority to health sector: BJP MP Arun Singh

Participating in a meeting with intellectuals in Visakhapatnam, the Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is misusing Central funds.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national secretary and MP Arun Singh has said the Centre is according top priority to the health sector. Speaking at a meeting with intellectuals here on Wednesday, he said allotment for the health sector was Rs 2.23 lakh crore against Rs 34,000 crore in 2013-14 union budget. He said so as to increase GDP from agriculture, the Centre improved supply management. Farmers were given the freedom to sell their products, he said. The Union government was spending Rs 1 lakh crore to improve basic infrastructure facilities in villages. A 5 trillion dollar economy can be achieved through human resource development, he observed. The MP also accused the AP government of misusing Central funds.

Comments

