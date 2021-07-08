Kambhampati Hari Babu quits BJP to join new post

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP K Hari Babu on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the BJP following his appointment as the governor of Mizoram. Haribabu met BJP state president Somu Veeraju and handed over his resignation to him. He said people who are in constitutional posts should keep aloof from politics. He said that he was with the BJP for 30 years and it is very painful to leave the party.

Somu Veeraju said they were happy over the appointment of Haribabu as governor. Haribabu played a key role in Andhra agitation and he held various key posts efficiently, Somu recalled. MLC PVN Madhav said Haribabu said his appointment proved that hard work and commitment will pay dividends. Madhav said the former MP was instrumental in various development works taken up in Visakhapatnam.