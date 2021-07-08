STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram displaced rescue 200 stray dogs

Tribals and non-tribals of the submergence villages in Devipatnam and Thoyyeru were shifted to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Sri Krishnudipalem a few days ago.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs being rescued from submergence villages

Stray dogs being rescued from submergence villages. (Photo | Express)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At a time when they themselves have to leave their houses and belongings with the water level rising in River Godavari at Polavaram project, people of submergence villages have shown their love for animals by going to the rescue of stray dogs. Tribals and non-tribals of the submergence villages in Devipatnam and Thoyyeru were shifted to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Sri Krishnudipalem a few days ago. 

When some people went to their villages to get their belongings on Wednesday, they found the stray dogs, which are solely dependent on the food provided by locals, starving. They were seen barking nonstop as the backwaters of Godavari submerged most part of the villages. Moved by their plight, they had decided to shift the stray dogs to a safer place. But the road connectivity to the villages was completely cut off.

Rs 10,000 pooled to shift stray dogs

Devipatnam sarpanch Rajamani and his friends pooled Rs 10,000 and engaged a mechanised boat and dog catchers from Korukonda to shift the strays from the submergence villages. Some youngsters formed a committee and they too chipped in by procuring nets and other relief material. 

They later went to Devipatnam and Thoyyeru villages along with dog catchers in the mechanised boat. About 200 stray dogs were caught using nets and brought to Dandanti village in the mechanised boat. Later, the stray dogs were freed after offering them food as they were starving. “It took two hours to reach the submergence villages by boat and shift the stray dogs to the safer place,’’ the sarpanch said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Polavaram displaced Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp