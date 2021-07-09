Andhra government appoints Police Complaints Authority members

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after appointing retired Madras High Court judge V Kanagaraj as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Police Complaints Authority (PCA), the State government appointed members to the State level and District level PCAs on Thursday.

The state PCA is meant for the redressal of public grievances or complaints made against the officers of the rank of ASP and above on allegations of serious misconduct including incidents of death, grievous hurt, rape or death in police custody. However, the district PCAs will accept the cases and inquire into allegations of extortion, land or house grabbing, or any incident involving serious abuse of authority, from the inspector to DSP rank.

The government appointed retired Inspector General of Police KVV Gopala Rao, retired IAS officer B Kishore and Udayalakshmi as the members of the State PCA with a tenure of three years from the date of taking charge or till completion of 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

District PCAs

Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore districts: Nethala Ramesh Babu, Rtd, Additional District Judge (Chairman)

K Raghu, Additional SP, Rtd; (Chennakesava Rao, Rtd, Spl. Gr Deputy Collector (Members)

East West Godavari, Krishna: R J Viswanadham, Rtd. Dist Judge (Chairman)

B Lashmi Narayana, Rtd, Additional SP, K Surya Rao, Rtd Spl Dy. Collector (Members)