BJP to discuss Andhra-Telangana water row today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit will hold a meeting in Kurnool on Friday with the ongoing water row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as one of the major agenda items. The party will also discuss other aspects related to Rayalaseema region including its development.

In a statement on Thursday, state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that chief ministers of both the Telugu states YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) were only looking at the political benefits even as both the states have been sparring over the sharing on water. The meeting will discuss the unilateral drawl of water by Telangana and how the farmers cultivating in the ayacut under Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects were affected.