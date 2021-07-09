STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protests intensify as Centre expedites Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Agitating workers' unions leaders led by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee staged a sit-in at the plant main gate and even staff and workers of ‘A shift’ were not allowed to enter the plant.

Police carry out drone surveillance at the dharna held at Steal Plant main gate in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The decision of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) latest to hire legal and transaction advisors to prepare a road map for privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) triggered instant protests by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers as they staged an impromptu dharna at the steel plant main gate in Vizag on Thursday. 

The dharna, which began at 8 am, continued for over two-and-a-half hours and agitating workers unions leaders led by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee staged a sit-in and even staff and workers of ‘A shift’ were not allowed to enter the plant. A large contingent of police and CISF personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. 

Though tension prevailed due to dharna, it passed off peacefully with both sides maintaining utmost restraint. Porata committee leaders declared that they would intensify their agitation so that the Centre revisits its decision to privatise the plant. They raised slogans against the BJP government for trying to destroy national assets like PSUs. They warned that they will not let anyone who wants to buy RINL enter Visakhapatnam.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee chairman D Adinarayana said despite resistance and opposition from people, the Modi government was going ahead with its privatisation plan. He said they want to take the agitation to Delhi and as a part of it, a delegation comprising all unions will visit Delhi. 

Speaking at the dharna, CPM floor leader in GVMC B Ganga Rao said all parties, barring the BJP, were opposing the privatisation of the steel plant. He said the state government should intervene to fight for protection of the PSU. He demanded that the state government convene an all-party meet immediately to chalk out a statewide agitation. He said the state government should condemn the Centre’ actions. CPI national leader K Narayana will visit the relay hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem on Friday. 

PIL in AP HC against decision to privatise VSP  

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday challenging the Central government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The High Court issued notices to both State and Central governments. 

Mega rally in Vizag  tomorrow

A mega rally will be taken out on July 10 from Saraswati Park protesting against the steel plant privatisation. All party workers unions and praja sanghala state leaders will participate in the rally to step up the agitation. Leaders of all-party workers unions and praja sanghala JAC staged a dharna near GVMC office protesting against the latest privatisation moves of DIPAM.

