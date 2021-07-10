STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

75-bed government hospital for children in Tirupati soon

A separate general ward, rooms for doctors, a front office with reception and other modern facilities are part of the hospital project.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The first government hospital for children in the State is fast coming up in Tirupati. Initially, the 75-bed hospital will be housed in a block in Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital complex of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on a temporary basis. 

Later, the hospital will be shifted to a permanent building to be constructed in six acres of land allotted by the TTD. The new block of BIRRD Hospital will be handed over to the authorities by July 20 for setting up of the children’s hospital. It will have three operation theatres and two of them are exclusively meant for cardiac surgeries. It will also have a state of the art Intensive Care Unit. 

A separate general ward, rooms for doctors, a front office with reception and other modern facilities are part of the hospital project. The new block has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore. “We are set to hand over the building to the authorities by July 20 to set up the 75-bed children’s hospital,” TTD Executive Officer and Chairman of Specified Authority KS Jawahar Reddy said, after inspecting the new building on Friday.

After the State bifurcation, Niloufer Hospital, the only government hospital for children in the erstwhile combined AP, went to Telangana as it is located in Hyderabad.  In August last year, the TTD Trust Board meeting held under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy, resolved to construct an exclusive children’s hospital in Tirupati. It was decided to house the hospital in one of the new blocks of BIRRD Hospital under construction on a temporary basis. 

The State government has already planned three paediatric super speciality hospitals at Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.The TTD has allotted six acres of land adjacent to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for the children’s hospital and it is now awaiting a nod from the Centre to take up the construction of building complex. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital tirupati hospital
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp