Steel plant agitation gains momentum

The Steel plant agitation being spearheaded by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee for the last five months has gained further momentum. 

Published: 10th July 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:07 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Steel plant agitation being spearheaded by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee for the last five months has gained further momentum. Steel plant unions and workers are fuming over the notification issued by the Department of Investment and public Asset Management’s (DIPAM) decision to hire legal and transaction advisors to prepare a road map for privatisation of the RINL, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant. 

The committee has proposed to take out a two-wheeler rally on Saturday morning from the steel plant gate to Saraswati Park where they will join the mega rally against privatisation. In view of the latest developments, the workers unions want to highlight the steel plant issue.The committee also decided to meet all MPs of the state and urge them to raise the issue of the steel plant in Parliament. Steel plant recognised union president J Ayodhyaran said they have written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene in the issue and direct his party MPs to stall Parliament proceedings to protest against privatisation of the plant.

A delegation of the porata committee met MPs B Satyavati and K Ramamohan Naidu and TDP state president K Atchannaidu and sought their cooperation. They called upon the MPs to raise their voice against privatisation during Parliament session, which will commence on July 19. They urged all the MPs from the State to fight for revoking the decision on 100 per cent strategic sale of RINL and allotment of captive mines to the plant. “The plant achieved the highest capacity utilisation of 120 per cent in 2005-06 and peak profit of Rs 2,008 crore was achieved in 2004-05. The plant achieved the highest turnover of Rs 20,800 crore in 2018-19,” he pointed out. 

Speaking on the 99th day of relay hunger strike at Gandhi statue near GVMC office, PSUs committee convener S Jyoteeswara Rao said in the garb of patriotism, the Modi government was trying to hand over national assets and natural resources to corporate houses and MNCs. The Centre enforced ESMA to foil the strike of steel employees, he said. To mark 100 days of the relay fast, a rally will be taken out from Saraswati Park to Gandhi statue, where a public meeting will be held.

Team to visit Delhi for support of parties   
Porata committee leaders have decided to mobilise support of all non-BJP parties for the agitation against privatisation. As a part of this, a delegation of the committee will visit New Delhi on July 20 to mobilise support of all political parties at the national level. The committee also decided to meet all MPs of the state and urge them to raise the issue of the steel plant in Parliament

CPI seeks V-P’s intervention to stop privitisation 
CPI national secretary K Narayana has sought Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s intervention to stop the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Narayana said Venakaih Naidu, who was also part of Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku agitation as a student leader, is now in a commanding position and should try to stop privatisation. Newly-appointed Mizoram Governor Haribabu should reject his post protesting against privatisation of the steel plant, he demanded.  Stating that mere letters and resolutions will not yield any results, he demanded that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead the agitation and participate in the dharna.

