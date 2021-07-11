CBI arrests Kadapa man for Facebook posts against High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the CBI on Saturday arrested a person from Kadapa in connection with the alleged objectionable social media posts against judges and judiciary following High Court judgments against some of the decisions of the State government. He was produced before the Guntur civil court. The man, identified as Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy, was sent to judicial remand till July 23.

According to sources, Rajashekar Reddy is a resident of Sarojini Nagar of Kadapa and works in a post office in the town. On Friday, CBI officials carried surprise checks in his office and took him into custody for allegedly posting derogatory comments on judges and the High Court.

A case was registered by the APCID following a complaint by the High Court registry against the objectionable social media posts and subsequently, the case was transferred to the CBI. So far, sixteen people have been named as accused by the investigating agency in its FIR registered on November 11.