Jagan likely to visit Polavaram on Wednesday 

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Polavaram Irrigation Project on July 14. The CM is also likely to take stock of the progress made by holding a review with the officials at the project site. West Godavari district administration officials held a preparatory meeting on Saturday to review the arrangements for the CM’s visit. The CM is expected to review the land acquisition, rehabilitation, and resettlement (LARR) works of phase-1. The government has recently sanctioned funds for payment of additional compensation to the project displaced families as promised by CM Jagan.

As the flood season is here, the officials are in the process of rehabilitating Polavaram displaced families. The state water resources department has also recently started to divert Godavari floodwater via the spillway. The state government has targeted to complete the civil works of the project by the end of this year or by first quarter next year, with an aim to supply water from Polavaram for Kharif-2022.