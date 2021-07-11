Man heldfor FB posts against HC

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the CBI on Saturday arrested a person from Kadapa in connection with its probe into alleged objectionable social media posts against judges and judiciary following the High Court judgments against some of the decisions of the State government. He was produced before the Guntur civil court. The man, identified as Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy, was sent to judicial remand. According to sources, he is a resident of Sarojini Nagar of Kadapa and works in a post office. On Friday, CBI officials carried surprise checks in his office and took him into custody for posting derogatory comments on judges and the High Court.