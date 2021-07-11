STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No bauxite mining in Vizag, clarifies Principal secretary

Citing IBM, GSI reports, principal secretary says there is no bauxite in said areas; laterite mining as per HC order.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 10:52 AM

Principal Secretary (mines), Andhra Pradesh

Principal Secretary (mines), Andhra Pradesh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Principal Secretary (mines) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi on Saturday said there were no irregularities in the mining going on in Visakhapatnam district. “No bauxite mining is going on in the district and only laterite is being mined. Permission was given for mining 5,000 tonnes of laterite from only one mining area,’’ he explained. Speaking to media persons in Amaravati, Dwivedi said the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) submitted a report on laterite mining in 2010. “As per permission given by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), mining of laterite was allowed in Natavaram mandal in Vizag,’’ he said, adding that permissions were given based on the GSI survey.

The GSI had given a report on the availability of laterite in 121 acres of unsurveyed hill poramboke land in Bhamidika in Sarugudu panchayat of Natavaram mandal. “The previous governments gave permission for six mining leases. However, the High Court gave permission for only one mining lease on August 18, 2018. Permission was given to the leaseholder on February 5  2021 as per the High Court order after he obtained all necessary permissions from the Environment Ministry and Pollution Control Board,’’ he explained.

Though approval was given for six mining leases, only one mining lease was functional. While the term of the one lease ended, mining could not be taken up in two leases due to a lack of approach roads. Dwivedi added that inspection was done in two mining leases following charges of illegal mining. “It was found that mining of 2.3 lakh tonnes of laterite was done illegally. A fine of  Rs 19 crore was imposed on Singam Bhavani and Lovaraju for indulging in illegal mining and two mines were closed following charges,’’ he said.  The GSI has confirmed that there was only laterite in other leases given in the same area.

“The GSI confirmed on September 1, 2010 that there was no bauxite in 4.97 hectares of unsurvyed hill poramboke at Sundarakota in Sarugudu panchayat and also in 35 hectares Hasanagiri village. It was only laterite in both the extents as per the GSI survey,’’ he said.The IBM gave a report in 2004 with regard to two mining leases stating there is only laterite. “The IBM submitted another report in 2010. It was clear from the documents of GSI and IBM  that there is no bauxite, but only laterite in the areas,” he said. 

Stating that only 5,000 tonnes of laterite mining was going on, Dwivedi, producing the GO copies to the media, said the leaseholder submitted the letter of intent on October 12, 2010. Later, the High Court in its 16-page verdict gave directions to allow the lease holder to undertake mining on August 17 in 2018. The court directed the panchayati raj department to pay Rs 10,000 to the petitioner. It also gave directions that necessary steps should be taken to facilitate mining within six weeks.

Referring to allegations of bauxite mining, Dwivedi countered it asking how one can say that bauxite mining was going on illegally when IBM, GSI and the environment ministry had clearly stated that there was no bauxite in the area. “There are no chances of bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam district,’’ he asserted and produced documents in support of his argument. 

