STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parents' and students' association appeals for justice to medical students

About 450 medical students in the State passed with marginal marks, however, they weren’t promoted to second year.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

NTR University of Health Sciences

NTR University of Health Sciences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Students’ and Parents’ Association (APMSPA) has demanded the Centre and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to promote 2019 batch of medical students to the second year and give them a chance to clear their backlog. As the second year classes have begun, the APMSPA will approach the High Court for justice in this connection. Senior advocate Y Venkata Ravi Prasad has taken up the students’ case. Though about 450 medical students in the State passed with marginal marks, however, they weren’t promoted to second year. 

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, convener T Srinivas Viswanath said the State government and NTR University officials should take the initiative as classes have already started for the second year. The affected medical students and parents approached NTR University Registrar K Shankar and Vice-Chancellor Dr Shamprasad to explain their problem. 

Viswanath explained that the matter was also taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister reacted positively and asked the NTR University and the NMC to do the needful. A delegation of parents’ association from Andhra Pradesh went to New Delhi and met NMC president Aruna Vanikar and Board adviser Saxena. They explained to him about the loss being suffered by the students. 

It was the NTR University and other medical college managements, which did not educate the students about the new exam evaluation approach, based on Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME), and gave the question paper with multiple choices in CBME. “We explained to the NMC that many students suffered from corona and couldn’t attend the exams. Though the commission responded positively, I know getting justice for the students is a long drawn out process and hence the decision to approach the HC,” Viswanath said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTR University National Medical Commission Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp