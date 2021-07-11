Tension in Machilipatnam over demolition drive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Machilipatnam on Saturday afternoon when police took former minister and TDP polit bureau member Kollu Ravindra into custody for staging a protest against the demolition of illegal constructions. Alleging that a few shops were constructed at Chintachettu Centre without permission from the officials concerned, Machilipatnam town planning officials took up a demolition drive.

Ravindra reached the spot and questioned officials for not serving notices before the demolition drive.

A heated argument ensued between police and TDP leaders and Ravindra staged a sit-in. Police took him into custody and sent him to Inagudur police station. The TDP leader was released in the evening after taking surety.