Andhra Pradesh government's move to add Sanskrit to Telugu Akademi gets mixed response

Akademi chairperson Lakshmi Parvati sees nothing wrong in renaming; TDP says decision against very objective of establishing it, raises assets sharing with TS

Published: 12th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government's decision to rename Telugu Akademi as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi has evoked mixed response. The government on Saturday issued orders renaming the Akademi and even nominated a few experts and officials as members of the Board of Governors. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor  Prof. V Muralidhara Sharma welcomed the government’s decision and thanked the State government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making him University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the Board of Governors of the Akademi.

"Sanskrit is the origin of several Indian languages and its influence on Dravidian languages, especially on Telugu, is undeniable. Several of the works and syntax in Telugu language have influence of Sanskrit. For example Annam came from Sanskrit and its Telugu equivalent is Buvva. Today, mostly the word Annam is used. There are several such examples. Sanskrit will only help for the development and propagation of Telugu language," he opined. 

Sharma said Sanskrit will invariably help in creation of textbooks, especially those of science and technology, research and creation of dictionaries. No other language than Sanskrit could be of better help in translation of technical literature into Telugu. "Perhaps, with these aspects in mind, the State government might have renamed the institution as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi. I will strive to achieve this objective," he said.

Hitting back at those who are criticising the government’s decision, Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati demanded those people to explain what loss would occur by renaming the Akademi. "I don’t understand what they gain from making such baseless criticism," she said. 

Lakshmi Parvati said everyone should appreciate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his sincere efforts for the development of Telugu language and culture, instead of making baseless criticism. Criticising the government for its decision to rename Telugu Akademi, senior TDP leader and former chairman of Official Language Commission Mandali Buddha Prasad said the decision was taken without understanding the very objective of establishing the Telugu Akademy in the first place. 

"In the early 60's, the Central government decided to promote regional languages and the then State government formed a committee led by JPL Gwyn, the last ICS officer in the country and Education Secretary of the State in 1966 to make Telugu primary medium for administration and education.

Based on its recommendation, Telugu Akademi was formed in 1968 with PV Narasimha Rao, who was education minister at that time, as chairman. Even after becoming chief minister, he held the post. It was mandated with preparing text books for all subjects of Intermediate to Postgraduate courses in Telugu medium," he explained. 

Over the years, Akademi's assets increased to nearly Rs 300 crore and sharing of that assets is not completed yet, Mandali Buddha Prasad said and expressed concern that the latest decision of the State government might turn out to be counterproductive.

"We might not only lose our share of the financial assets, but also might have to forgo copyrights on books published till date. These issues should have been taken into consideration before taking the decision," he said.

Hasty decision?

Former director of Telugu Akademi J Pratap Reddy was of the opinion that the government took a hasty decision in renaming the Akademi. "It should have waited till the division of the assets of the Akademi between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was completed," he said. 

