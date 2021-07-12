STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With decline in COVID cases, Ongole Government General Hospital limping back to normalcy

At a time when the second wave was at its peak, nearly 1,200 new positive patients were being admitted on a daily basis, which has now significantly decreased to double digit numbers. 

RIMS Hospital in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As COVID-19 cases are gradually declining the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) is slowly getting back into its normal daily business. As on date, below 400 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the general out-patients (OP) flow to the hospital is increasing rapidly.

As the number of discharges are more than the new positive patient admissions, the GGH authorities are also planning to resume all general medical services within a few days. On Friday, a record number of 938 patients were discharged from the hospital.

As the newly established German Shed with 100 Oxygen beds capacity was not operational since its establishment and the number of new positive cases are also decreasing, the authorities are going to remove the shed to clear the premises as soon as possible.

Since two weeks, the OP registrations are increasing and at present on an average 600 and above OP's are being registered. Earlier, the OP rush was limited to only 100 to 150 during the COVID-19 second wave.

At a time when the second wave was at its peak, nearly 1,200 new positive patients were being admitted on a daily basis, which has now significantly decreased to double digit numbers. Though the gynaecology department was temporarily shifted to the District Mother and Child Hospital earlier, due to problems in the operation theatres of the hospital, cesarean operations are being conducted at the RIMS for the last six days. 

"The out-patients flow to the GGH is slowly increasing and we hope within a few days, it may get to the normal pace as the Covid-19 second wave severity is slowly declining across the district. As plenty of beds are vacant in the hospital due to decrease in the daily new cases admissions, there is no necessity of the newly established German Shed, hence we are going to remove the shed soon," GGH  medical superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu.

