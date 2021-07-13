After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh extends hand to Kitex

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has invited Kitex Garments to invest in the state. The invitation by the AP government gains significance as it comes at a time when the management of Kitex announced its decision to scrap its expansion plans to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore in Kerala. Informing that the talks with representatives of Kitex Group are in the preliminary stage, sources said that the AP government has mailed the industry policy and details of the textile cluster development policy being adopted by the State government to the Kitex Group.

“We are in touch with the management of Kitex Group and the talks are at the preliminary level. Our Industry Minister had extended an invitation. We sent them details of the advantages of investing in AP as it is top in the Ease of Doing Business, simplification of the procedures to process the investors’ applications and facilities being offered by our government,” sources in the Industries department told TNIE. Observing that Kitex can set up its unit in Anantapur or Guntur districts as they are suitable to accommodate garment units, the sources added that Kopparthy in Kadapa district and Krishnapatnam in Nellore district can also be considered as those locations are ideal for their export operations. When contacted by TNIE, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said he spoke to Kitex Group Chairman Sabu M Jacob and invited him to invest in AP and explained the advantages of investing in the State and the long-term vision of Andhra Pradesh.

Sabu M Jacob, speaking in Kerala, said all the other South Indian states were aggressively wooing Kitex to invest in their respective states. “It is a golden opportunity for Kitex and we are getting attractive offers from all southern states. On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister called me up and requested for a meeting. The minister said he will arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy),’’ Sabu said, adding that the minister assured that all our requirements would be discussed.