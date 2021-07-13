STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government signs MoUs with 14 more companies for helping women in business

Speaking on the occasion, various ministers present asserted that the government was taking all measures to develop women as entrepreneurs in the areas they are residing in.

Published: 13th July 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A group of women, Representational Image

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to ensure women empowerment and livelihood to six lakh women on a permanent basis through the YSR Cheyutha scheme, the State government exchanged MoUs with 14 companies. Officials exchanged papers in the presence of the Ministers' Committee comprising Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) K Kannababu (Agriculture) and Seediri Appala Raju (Animal Husbandry) at a programme held in the Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s office at Tadepalli on Monday.

The State government, through the MoUs, wants to create a conducive business environment with end-to-end solutions consisting of capital support, market linkages, skill enhancement and technical support, thereby empowering women and ensuring a sustainable income both at the individual and collective level. The firms that exchanged MoUs with the State government departments are Ajio Business (part of Reliance Retail Ltd), Grameena Vikas Kendram Society for Rural Development, Mahindra Top Greenhouses Pvt Ltd and Kheyti Tech Pvt Ltd, Tanager, Institute of Rural Management Anand, Basix (Bharatiya Samruddhi Investments and Consulting Services Ltd) Gian (Gujarat Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network), FDRVC ( Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains), Nerds and Geeks Pvt Ltd, an e-Commerce platform, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Voluntary Association for People Service (VAPS), AP Food Processing Society, AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and National Institute for MSME.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers asserted that the government was taking all measures to develop women as entrepreneurs in the areas they are residing in, with the financial support of the government. Saying that the government provides Rs 75,000 each to the eligible women in four instalments, the ministers said that Rs 8,000 crore has been given to 24 lakh women in two instalments so far under the YSR Cheyutha scheme. Earlier, the government entered into agreements with six prominent companies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Cheyutha Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp