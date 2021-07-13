Development works begin at Guntur's Kotappakonda temple

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Kotappakonda temple officials have started several developmental works to provide better facilities to the devotees. Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda hill is one of the ancient and most famous temples in the district. lakhs of devotees visit the temple and participate in the two-day fair during Maha Shivaratri festival.

The officials have started developmental works, including extending roads, constructing dorm rooms and dining halls for the devotees. Speaking on the occasion, Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that a dining hall with a capacity of 500 people and dorm rooms will be constructed near the hill. The Narasaraopet-Kotappakonda single-lane road will be extended into a two-lane road, he said.