Guntur gets 6 food banks for needy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set up six food banks, where food will be distributed free of cost to the poor and needy. The YSR food banks are located at APRTC bus terminal, Guntur Railway Station, Guntur GGH, Gandhi Park, Lodge Center and Chuttugunta Center in the city. Six refrigerators each with a capacity of 1,000 litres will be arranged at the food bank at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

With the motto of ‘save food, save lives’, surplus food left at functions, parties, or any other events can be brought to the food banks, which will be stored in the refrigerators and distributed to the people. The GMC will reach out to the hotel management and catering services in Guntur and urge them to supply the leftover food instead of throwing it.GMC staff will be appointed to store the food and serve it. Two slots will be available at the food banks for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

On Monday, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the YSR food bank at Gandhi Park along with district in-charge minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the initiative by the GMC to feed the needy. Mayor Kavati Naga Manohar Naidu said that they are also arranging a toll-free service so that anyone who wants to donate food can contact and get the necessary details. The Mayor appealed to NGOs to come forward and cooperate with GMC in this great initiative and said together we can feed thousands of needy people. Commissioner C Anuradha, MLAs Musthafa, Maddali Giridhar were also present at the event.