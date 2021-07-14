748 acres deleted from records of Simhachalam temple: Inquiry team

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the Special Commissioner of Endowments to probe irregularities in Simhachalam temple and MANSAS lands, has gathered evidence to prove that 748 acres belonging to Simhachalam temple were deleted from 22A of the records in 2016. The committee completed its inquiry into the temple lands on Tuesday. It will go to Vizianagaram on Wednesday to probe the issue of MANSAS lands.

The committee comprising Deputy Commissioner E Pushpavardhan, Regional Joint Commissioner D Brahmaramba and another member, visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the morning and verified the land records. Assistant Commissioners Vinod, Santhi and Annapurna were also present.

Pushpavardhan told TNIE that there was a prima facie case even before they began inquiry into the temple lands.

“We have gathered all the evidence with regard to irregularities in the land records. The deletion of lands from Section 22A, which prohibits sale and fresh registration, was done in 2016. Though the temple executive officer was not empowered to delete the lands from 22A, the then EO had done it,” Pushpavardhan said.

The Endowment Commissioner or the Endowments Tribunal are only empowered to make any changes in the land records. On the evidence available to prove that the lands deleted from Section 22A in 2016, the inquiry officer said there was correspondence between the EO and the office staff and signatures of the then EO, superintendent and other office staff on the files. Special teams were earlier deputed to make physical inspection of the lands, whose records were tampered.

“No constructions have been taken up in the said land and the entire land in question is located in Visakhapatnam district,’’ he said, adding that the inquiry went on smoothly as the land records of both Simhachalam temple and MANSAS were digitised. The committee is expected to complete the inquiry into MANSAS lands in a single day.

“We will submit a report to the State government on Simhachalam and MANSAS lands with the evidence gathered within two or three days,’’ he said. The government asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit the report on irregularities by July 15. The Endowments Commissioner had surrendered the then EO of Simhachalam temple Ramachandra Mohan.

Probe into MANSAS lands from today

