Govt shifts Praveen from GAD (Political)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the State government on Tuesday relieved 1994 batch IAS officer Praveen Prakash of his post of Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (Political). The Additional Secretary to Chief Minister has been posted in place of Praveen. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. Praveen, however, continues to be the Principal Secretary to the CM.Though shifting Praveen from one of the crucial departments raised eyebrows, sources said it does not mean clipping his wings as long as he continues to be the Principal Secretary to the CM. The buzz in the Secretariat was that the decision might have been taken as part of the internal arrangement. Otherwise, he could have been relieved of the post of Principal Secretary to the CM also, the sources added.