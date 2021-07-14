GVL seeks CBI probe, spl audit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wrote to Governor Biswabushan Harichandan on Tuesday seeking CBI investigation into “Rs 1 lakh crore obscure transactions” by the AP government. He requested the Governor to direct AP government to go for a special audit of personal deposit accounts under the aegis of the CAG in addition to a probe by the CBI. In the letter, GVL said the CAG stated that the current government deposited huge sums of money in PD accounts and spent Rs 41,000 crore without transparency. He recalled that the TDP government also faced similar allegations and that the CAG in 2016-17 said over Rs 53,000 crore was sent from PD accounts in violation of the rules.