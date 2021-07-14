Two Chinese nationals held for illegal stay

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati urban police have taken two Chinese nationals into custody on the charges of illegal stay. The accused were identified as Ren Wei alias Ranveer and Du Yongan alias Safety, the police said.Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said the duo were arrested for illegally staying even after their visa expired and for violation of rules under the Foreigners Act. The SP said the arrest was reported to the Union government and to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After receiving information about the illegal stay of the foreigners in Renigunta, the police conducted raids at Big Kitchen hotel under the Renigunta police jurisdictions and took one of them into custody on July 8. Upon further investigation, another accused was arrested on Monday, the police said.