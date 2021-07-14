Vijayawada to get multiuse stadium soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that an iconic multi-purpose stadium with modern facilities will come up at Bhavanipuram. In a video conference held with VMC officials on Tuesday, the Minister examined the designs of the stadium through a PowerPoint presentation given by Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

After studying the designs, Srinivasa Rao suggested the officials to develop badminton, volleyball, basketball, handball, cricket and shuttle courts. He also advised them to add a walking track, open gym, food courts and install equipment for the convenience of budding sports persons. Authorities have been advised to construct the stadium with modern facilities and provide parking as well.