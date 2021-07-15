Displaced rue as no amenities in R&R colonies

KV Sailendra By

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The people of Polavaram project submergence villages, who have been shifted to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies with their hamlets inundated in backwaters of the project, are facing severe hardship as they are forced to live in semi-constructed houses without any basic amenities.

Unable to live either in their houses or in the R&R colonies, some people have shifted their families to the nearby hilltops by erecting temporary huts.The State government had constructed R&R colonies in Pothavaram, Chinnari Gandi, Mulametta, Metta Veedhi, Indukuru One, Indukuru Two and Krishnudipalem to provide shelter to the people of submergence villages. The quality of construction of the houses in R&R colonies was very poor apart from lack of basic amenities, the displaced alleged.

“The R&R colony in Krishnudipalem reflects the negligent attitude of government officials towards the project displaced. Every house is leaking. No proper steps were constructed to enter into the house and septic tanks were not sealed with a lid causing unbearable stink,” said Chennakesava, a displaced person.

The government constructed 1,200 houses in Krishnudipalem to rehabilitate the displaced sans basic amenities. During night, the situation is becoming more miserable for them. “As night falls, mosquito menace comes to the fore. Doors were not fitted to some houses. No fogging is being done to curb the mosquito menace. Children are fearing to go out as poisonous snakes are moving around,’’ he said.

Veerababu, another displaced person, said the authorities shifted them to the R&R colony without creating basic facilities. “We want the rehabilitation package assured to the project affected families at the earliest,’’ he said.Of the 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal, people of 17 villages have been evacuated so far with the rise in water level in Godavari. “They assured us of all facilities when they brought us here, but nothing is here,’’ said Sattibabu, another displaced person.

Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam told TNIE that they have already distributed cheques for Rs 50 crore to the displaced persons in the last 10 days as part of rehabilitation package. “By next month, we will complete the process of distribution of cheques to all the eligible displaced persons. We are on the job. I assure the displaced that there is no need to have any apprehensions,’’ he said.

On lack of basic amenities in the R&R colonies, Simhachalam said he would take steps to provide them at the earliest. “I joined duty 10 days ago. I have visited Bhimpalli 3, Kondamothalu, Mettagudem, Thadiwada, Talluru, Teleperu, Pothavaram One, Chinnari Gandi, Mulametta and Metta Veedhi R&R colonies and studied the situation. I have already taken the matter to the notice of authorities concerned. Basic amenities will be developed in the R&R colonies soon,” the Sub-Collector added.

