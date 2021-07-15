STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC will stall Parliament on Vizag steel plant issue: Vijayasai

The YSRC Parliamentary Party will meet on Thursday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Parliament session.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said the party will raise the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the ensuing Parliament session. “We will stall the House proceedings demanding withdrawal of the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant,’’ the MP said.Vijayasai Reddy, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, met the leaders of VSP employees’ unions, which have been agitating for the past 150 days against divestment, here on Wednesday. 

He extended the party support to the two-day dharna proposed by the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 2 and 3. Making it clear that the YSRC is totally opposed to privatisation of the steel plant, he said they will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and apprise them of the sentiments of people of Andhra with regard to the steel plant which was realised after a long struggle.

He also recalled that the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution against the privatisation of the steel plant. “The Centre should take steps to turn loss making PSUs into profit making industries,’’ he said, adding that they have already made some suggestions to revive RINL.

Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said it was not correct to privatise national assets. “The Centre has unilaterally taken the decision to privatise the steel plant. Our MPs will bring pressure on the Centre with the support of non-BJP and other parties during the Parliament session to give up the proposal,” he said, mentioning that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote two letters to the Centre urging it to reconsider the divestment proposal. 

The YSRC Parliamentary Party will meet on Thursday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Parliament session. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will brief the YSRC MPs about the stance to be taken by the party on different issues in the Parliament session, Vijayasai said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Vijayasai Reddy YSRC Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp