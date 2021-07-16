STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Mahila Morcha chief slams Andhra Pradesh government, women’s panel

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said they were not satisfied with the functioning Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission and its chairperson.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:01 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Mahila Morcha national president and MLA from Coimbatore south constituency of Tamil Nadu Vanathi Srinivasan came down heavily on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government alleging that the state government was not sensitively attending to the sexual harassment, rape and molestation cases filed by women. She also said that BJP Mahila Morcha was not satisfied with the functioning of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission and its chairperson.

Speaking to the reporters after participating as the chief guest in the state Mahila Morcha executive committee meeting here on Thursday, Srinivasan elaborated on the resolutions passed.  “We have passed a resolution condemning the state government for not properly attending sexual harassment, rapes and molestation cases against women and for not having enough sensitivity to address them. The CM frequently talks about women’s safety and has launched Disha app, but to our shock a majority of criminal cases involved his own party men and are being safeguarded by the government,” she alleged.

