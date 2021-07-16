Godavari districts on alert after rains

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: With increasing flood levels in the Godavari, officials of East and West Godavari have been put on high alert, especially in villages located upstream of the Polavaram project and downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage. The water levels, which increased to 28 metres at the Polavaram cofferdam, is expected to increase further in the next 24 hours in view of the increase in inflows following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas — Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh.

According to Water Resources department officials, the inflows to Dowleswaram Barrage stood at 1,13,715 cusecs, while the outflow was 1,16,878 cusecs on Thursday evening. The flood level at the Dowleswaram barrage was recorded at 9.90 feet and at 13.70 metres at the old rail bridge. In view of the increase in the water levels, officials went to the villages along the upstream of Polavaram project on both sides of the river bank and requested the villagers to move to relief camps. However, people in some of those villages were reluctant to move.

Meanwhile, tourist boats were moored near Gandi Pochamma Temple in Devipatnam with boat operations cancelled in view of the increasing flood levels in the river. All the sand reaches in both the districts were closed. West Godavari police superintendent Rahul Sarma inspected the Polavaram project and reviewed the flood situation and situation in low-lying areas along the river. Police personnel were asked to be on standby to shift the people to relief camps at any moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, continuous downpour in Allagadda, Nandyal and Adoni towns of Kurnool districts saw rainwater enter houses in the low-lying areas. Though there was no heavy rains, light to moderate rains had been lashing different parts of the district since the past couple of days. Bandi Atmakur recorded 8.3 cm of rain followed by Gadivemula (6.1 cm) on Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, Utukuru in Kadapa district recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Kadapa town, Vallur, Atlur of the same district (8 cm). Amalapuram of East Godavari and Kamalapuram of Kadapa recorded 7 cm; and Rudravaram of Kurnool 6 cm.

Rayalaseema may witness downpour

The IMD, in its forecast, has warned of thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rayalaseema and one or two places in coastal districts

