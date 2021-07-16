STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s a drama by the CMs, Andhra and Telangana should resolve Krishna water issues via talks: TDP

Telugu Desam Party objected "to the manner in which the AP and Telangana CMs are harming the interests of the farmers to divert the people’s attention from their failures and corruption."

Published: 16th July 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party leader Kalava Srinivasulu speaking to the media after the party's politburo meeting

Telugu Desam Party leader Kalava Srinivasulu speaking to the media after the party's politburo meeting. (Photo | Facebook Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP politburo, which met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP central office at Mangalagiri on Thursday, described the ongoing dispute between AP and Telangana on Krishna water as a ‘political drama’ being enacted by the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States for their narrow selfish interests.

The dispute was needlessly created by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, the politburo alleged and advised them to sit together and talk in order to resolve the issues amicably without further complications. In case the CMs could not solve the water issues by themselves, they should ask the Centre to call the Apex Council meeting immediately to find a solution, the TDP politburo suggested.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, senior TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu said that the TDP was strongly objecting to the manner in which the AP and Telangana CMs are causing harm to the interests of the farmers to divert the people’s attention from their failures and corruption. The common public and intellectuals have already expressed doubts over the two Telugu CMs complicating the water issues even though they were known for their close friendship and cordial relations, he said, adding that there was a general feeling that the two CMs were talking to each other at night over the phone but making conflicting statements against each other during the day. 

The issues regarding the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Palamuru Rangareddy and other projects should be settled in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act promises, he asserted. The TDP leader claimed that the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime had supplied water to the Rayalaseema region by March and April by interlinking the Krishna and Godavari rivers. Whereas, YSR and Jagan have betrayed the backward Seema region by compromising on its water rights while using it just as a vote bank. 

Srinivasulu said that the Politburo demanded that the government complete the Polavaram project in its full capacity in order to protect the rights of AP. The YSRC has no right to continue in power if it fails to compensate and resettle the tribal evacuees as per the law, he said. The TDP politburo also decried the “betrayal” of the YSRC MPs, who, it said, are not fighting for Special Status, Railway Zone, Polavaram and backward regions funds and other issues in Parliament. In the coming session, the TDP will seek a fair deal for AP, he asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party TDP TDP politburo Kalava Srinivasulu
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp