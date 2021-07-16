It’s a drama by the CMs, Andhra and Telangana should resolve Krishna water issues via talks: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP politburo, which met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP central office at Mangalagiri on Thursday, described the ongoing dispute between AP and Telangana on Krishna water as a ‘political drama’ being enacted by the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States for their narrow selfish interests.

The dispute was needlessly created by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, the politburo alleged and advised them to sit together and talk in order to resolve the issues amicably without further complications. In case the CMs could not solve the water issues by themselves, they should ask the Centre to call the Apex Council meeting immediately to find a solution, the TDP politburo suggested.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, senior TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu said that the TDP was strongly objecting to the manner in which the AP and Telangana CMs are causing harm to the interests of the farmers to divert the people’s attention from their failures and corruption. The common public and intellectuals have already expressed doubts over the two Telugu CMs complicating the water issues even though they were known for their close friendship and cordial relations, he said, adding that there was a general feeling that the two CMs were talking to each other at night over the phone but making conflicting statements against each other during the day.

The issues regarding the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Palamuru Rangareddy and other projects should be settled in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act promises, he asserted. The TDP leader claimed that the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime had supplied water to the Rayalaseema region by March and April by interlinking the Krishna and Godavari rivers. Whereas, YSR and Jagan have betrayed the backward Seema region by compromising on its water rights while using it just as a vote bank.

Srinivasulu said that the Politburo demanded that the government complete the Polavaram project in its full capacity in order to protect the rights of AP. The YSRC has no right to continue in power if it fails to compensate and resettle the tribal evacuees as per the law, he said. The TDP politburo also decried the “betrayal” of the YSRC MPs, who, it said, are not fighting for Special Status, Railway Zone, Polavaram and backward regions funds and other issues in Parliament. In the coming session, the TDP will seek a fair deal for AP, he asserted.