APPSC scraps prelims for Group-II to IV recruitment

VIJAYAWADA: Hereafter, there will be no preliminary exams for recruitment to Group-II to IV posts. A single exam will be conducted for the same, said APPSC member Sk Salam Babu on Friday. He said they have requested the State Government to cancel GO 39 and GO 150 issued previously. The new policy will be applicable for all recruitment to be notified from now on and the selection process for Group-1 will remain the same - prelims and mains.

Recently, the commission had dispensed interviews for State public service commission examinations under all categories, including Group-I services with a view to maintaining utmost transparency and in order to ensure complete trust of the candidates in the entire selection process. Salam Babu said the commission took the decision in the interest of the public - to reduce the time of the selection process. He said aspirants are being forced to wait for a year to finish the recruitment process, which includes two phases - prelims and mains.

“Aspirants are losing valuable time due to lengthy procedure and requested the commission to minimise the recruitment process. To benefit them, we have decided to scrap prelims and the commission will come up with a new recruiting formula with a single exam soon,” said Salam Babu. “The exam can be online or offline. We are examining the patterns of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Short Service Commission (SSC),” he added.

He also said a new examination process is under pursuance and EWS reservation will be implemented from August. Shortly, a notification for 1,184 posts will be issued, he added.“We requested the government to finalise the roster points on reservations for the upper caste poor and pursue to extend the age limit to 47 years by amending rule 22(A) of Andhra Pradesh Subordinate Services Rules,” he noted.

“On humanitarian grounds, the commission took the decision to withdraw the cases filed against unemployed who staged protests and sent recommendations to the Home department to take a call on it. It will help them to achieve their dreams of being selected in government services,” he added.