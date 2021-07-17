Flood levels at Polavaram set to cross 29 m; heavy rains likely to continue

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: The floodwater levels of Godavari river at Polavaram cofferdam have increased beyond 28 metre and are expected to cross 29 metre by Saturday if the inflows into the river continue. With continuous heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, the inflows are only increasing hour by hour.

Polavaram project superintendent engineer Narasimha Murthy said water level would steadily increase in the coming two days and thereafter recede slowly. The flood water level at Polavaram cofferdam was recorded at 28.8 meters, 9.65 m at Dowleswaram barrage, 9.95 m at Kunavaram and 13.57 m at Rajamahendravaram old rail bridge.

According to Dowleswaram barrage control room authorities, around 1.2 lakh cusecs water was discharged from the barrage into the sea. Ramalayam and government junior college in Devipatnam mandal headquarters were inundated in the flood water.

A junior college inundated with Polavaram backwater after heavy rains lash East Godavari district I Madhav K/Express

ITDA Project Officer and Polavaram Administrative Officer O Anand said a flood control room was set up at KR Puram ITDA office in West Godavari for the flood victims, and it can be reached on 08821-232221.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Vijayawada, parts of Krishna and Prakasam districts. Light to moderate rains were reported in West Godavari, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and a few other places across the state.

IMD has warned of thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema. In the 24-hours ending Friday morning, Santhamaguluru in Prakasam district and Avanigadda in Krishan district reported the highest rainfall of 7 cm.