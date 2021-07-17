STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State’s active caseload goes below 25,000; positivity rate at 2.8%

A total of four districts reported cases more than 200 and less than 300, while two districts reported cases less than 200 and more than 100. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 positivity rate in the State further came down to 2.8 per cent in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The State recorded 2,345 new cases in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate also improved to 98 per cent after 3,001 patients recovered.As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, a total 81,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and as on date the total number of samples tested reached to 2,33,96,437.  

With addition of the new cases, the State’s tally reached 19,34,450. East Godavari with 508 new infections continued to be the district with the highest number of cases, followed by Chittoor with 332 cases. A total of four districts reported cases more than 200 and less than 300, while two districts reported cases less than 200 and more than 100. 

A total of five districts reported less than hundred cases each. Kurnool district reported the least number of 29 cases followed by  Vizianagaram with 36 cases, Anantapur with 52 cases, Kadapa with 84 cases and Srikakulam with 95 cases. 

A total 16 fatalities were reported in the last one day and among them three were reported in Guntur district, followed by Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Prakasam with two each and Visakhapatnam with one case. No deaths were reported in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. The total number of recoveries in the State reached 18,96,499. The number of active cases also went below 25,000. There are 24,854 active cases in the State. 

