Village secretariat system helped combat Covid: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Friday, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the newly introduced village and ward secretariat system has played a key role in combating Covid-19 in the State. “We are not having tertiary care facilities post bifurcation of the State as AP does not have any Tier-I city. Despite the shortcoming, the State has done reasonably well in containing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Explaining the measures taken to combat Covid, he said the State government had conducted fever survey 12 times so far, besides laying emphasis on testing people. Of the 53,14,740 doses of vaccine allotted to AP for July, 17,71,580 doses was provided to private hospitals. “My suggestion is that the unused stock in the quota allotted to private hospitals should be given to the State,” he said.