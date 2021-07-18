Andhra government appoints new chairpersons to 137 corporations, SCs, STs, BCs get lion’s share

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the long wait of aspirants for nominated posts, the YSRC government on Saturday appointed chairpersons to 137 corporations. It gave a lion’s share in nominated posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, which got 58 per cent of the total posts.

Of them, 68 are women, who got more than 50 per cent of the posts. A Dalit woman was appointed as chairperson of Hitakarini Samajam for the first time in its history, which was founded by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu.

Among the prominent corporations that got new chairpersons include Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), AP Tourism Development Corporation and Civil Supplies Corporation. MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jakkampudi Raja and RK Roja, who were holding corporation chairperson posts, were relieved of their additional responsibility. This was part of a policy decision taken by the YSRC regime that an MLA should not hold any other post in the government.

Announcing the nominated posts, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna said the YSRC government once again reaffirmed its commitment to the uplift of the downtrodden and also to the empowerment of women by giving them lion’s share in the posts.

“Unlike in the past, the nominated posts will now play a key role in taking forward the initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the new chairpersons should act responsibly. They should play a pivotal role in reforms that are being introduced by the government for improving the living standards of people,” Sajjala said.

Cultural bodies get nominated political heads

He said ever since Jagan took charge as the Chief Minister, he has been working for the uplift of the downtrodden and it was evident once again in filling the nominated posts. “Emphasis has been laid on ensuring social justice in appointment of nominated posts and adequate representation has been given to all the districts. The two years regime of YSRC has demonstrated Jagan’s commitment to social justice,’’ he said.

Interestingly, political leaders were appointed as chairpersons of cultural bodies like Sangeeta Nrutya Academy, Sahitya Academy and Nataka Academy. The list of nominated posts released by the government also contained two advisors — senior leader Jupudi Prabhakar (Social Justice) and Bonthu Rajeshwar Rao (Rural Water Supply) — apart from chairpersons of Srisailam and Srikalahasti temple trust boards.

The government also appointed chairpersons for Reddy, Kamma, Kapu, Brahmin and Kshatriya welfare corporations.