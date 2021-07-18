STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government appoints new chairpersons to 137 corporations, SCs, STs, BCs get lion’s share

A Dalit woman was appointed as chairperson of Hitakarini Samajam for the first time in its history, which was founded by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu.  

Published: 18th July 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Putting an end to the long wait of aspirants for nominated posts, the YSRC government on Saturday appointed chairpersons to 137 corporations. It gave a lion’s share in nominated posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, which got 58 per cent of the total posts.

Of them, 68 are women, who got more than 50 per cent of the posts. A Dalit woman was appointed as chairperson of Hitakarini Samajam for the first time in its history, which was founded by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu.  

Among the prominent corporations that got new chairpersons include Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), AP Tourism Development Corporation and Civil Supplies Corporation. MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jakkampudi Raja and RK Roja, who were holding corporation chairperson posts, were relieved of their additional responsibility. This was part of a policy decision taken by the YSRC regime that an MLA should not hold any other post in the government.

Announcing the nominated posts, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna said the YSRC government once again reaffirmed its commitment to the uplift of the downtrodden and also to the empowerment of women by giving them lion’s share in the posts. 

“Unlike in the past, the nominated posts will now play a key role in taking forward the initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the new chairpersons should act responsibly. They should play a pivotal role in reforms that are being introduced by the government for improving the living standards of people,” Sajjala said. 

Cultural bodies get nominated political heads 

He said ever since Jagan took charge as the Chief Minister, he has been working for the uplift of the downtrodden and it was evident once again in filling the nominated posts. “Emphasis has been laid on ensuring social justice in appointment of nominated posts and adequate representation has been given to all the districts. The two years regime of YSRC has demonstrated Jagan’s commitment to social justice,’’ he said.

Interestingly, political leaders were appointed as chairpersons of cultural bodies like Sangeeta Nrutya Academy, Sahitya Academy and Nataka Academy. The list of nominated posts released by the government also contained two advisors — senior leader Jupudi Prabhakar (Social Justice) and Bonthu Rajeshwar Rao (Rural Water Supply) — apart from chairpersons of Srisailam and Srikalahasti temple trust boards. 
The  government also appointed chairpersons for Reddy, Kamma, Kapu, Brahmin and Kshatriya welfare corporations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Corporation chairperson appointment Andhra Pradesh SC ST Bc minority chairpersons Andhra Hitakarini Samajam isakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp