Atul Pranay takes charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Atul Pranay, a 1986 batch IRS officer, took charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Besides working in the fields of assessment, TDS, and Appeals across the country, he has worked extensively in the Investigation Wing of the Department, conducting successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to the detection of huge evasion of taxes.