SRM-Andhra Pradesh joins hands with Harvard Business School Online for courses

Published: 18th July 2021

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP collaborated with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students.

Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global exposure to students to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy. 

The students have enrolled in programmes and courses of the varsity such as School of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies, which will enhance their calibre with the global association.

The tie-up with Harvard Business School Online reflects international unison in these times and will also offer programmes such as Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, Credentials of Readiness, and others.

These programmes are integrated with the university’s regular courses such as BBA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics) and MBA (Banking and Financial Services).

Harvard Business School Online offers a highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The online certificate and credential programmes are offered via HBS Online’s innovative online platform and are designed to bring the Harvard Business School classroom experience here. 

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said, "We are focusing on growth and the success of our students, alumni, and faculty. The varsity has curated courses supporting the students’ educational aspirations by providing them with scholarships and financial aid."

