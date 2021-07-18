Truck mows down group of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu at Vadamalapeta in Chittoor district, one dead

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: One person died on the spot and nine others suffered severe injuries when a speeding truck mowed them at Venkata Bhadriraju Mango Garden in Vadamalapeta of Chittoor district on Sunday morning.

A group of pilgrims from Velachery in Tamil Nadu were trekking to Tirumala on a pilgrimage when the truck ran over them. After the accident, the driver abandoned the truck and fled.

Vadamalapeta police, who rushed to the spot on being alerted, shifted the injured to SVR Ruia Government Hospital. The body of the victim, identified as K Tyagarajan (35) has been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

According to Vadamalapeta Police, a group of 15 members started from Velachery for having darshan at Tirumala. When they reached near Anjeeramma kanam on the highway the truck rammed into them. A case has been registered and investigation is under progress