STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Prakasam villages in Andhra Pradesh attract migratory birds

The migratory birds go around 30 km radius of Goutavaram to pluck fish in the Cumbum tank and other water bodies and return to their nests by evening. 

Published: 18th July 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Siberian birds prefer to build nests on the trees in the Andhra villages.

The Siberian birds prefer to build nests on the trees in the Andhra villages. (Photo | Express)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two remote villages in Prakasam district have become nesting grounds for migratory birds for the past few years. Villagers of Goutavaram and Madhavaram in Racharla and Tallur mandals have ensured the safety of winged visitors. Come summer, the sky over the two villages and nearby water bodies wear a colourful look with flocks of migratory birds, including painted storks and other stork species and red legged cranes flying from their nesting grounds to water bodies to prey on fish.

The migratory birds go around 30 km radius of Goutavaram to pluck fish in the Cumbum tank and other water bodies and return to their nests by evening. Another flock of the migratory birds, which visits Madhavaram, goes to the Gundlakamma reservoir to hunt fish. Locals call the migratory birds ‘Siberia Kongalu’ and ‘Yerra Kalla Kongalu’.

“Though the migratory birds have been visiting our village for several years, no government official has visited the place to take measures to protect them from poachers. Our village took over the responsibility of protecting the birds,” said S Sivaramakrishna, a local. It is high time the government takes note of the village, which has all attractions to be developed as a tourist spot that birdwatchers can visit, he added.  The storks generally arrive in December and stay till July and during this period, they nest and breed. Once the younglings are ready to fly, they go back to Siberia. 

Will take steps to protect habitat of birds: DFO

Goutavaram has a large number of big tamarind trees in and around the village. The Siberian birds prefer to build nests on the trees. Villagers consider the arrival of the birds as a good omen. They believe that the birds visit will enhance their harvest. 

“We think we are very fortunate having these intercontinental birds come and stay in our village for six months every year. We believe they bring fortune to our village. If they do not come in any year, we face trouble in getting good crop yield. They are like our kids who come every year to wish us well,” S Chinna Ramakotaiah, former sarpanch of Goutavaram told TNIE.

“The birds are our guests and lucky charms. So it is our responsibility to protect them,” said Lakshmi Devi, sarpanch of Goutavaram. In fact, the number of the avian visitors was more a few decades ago, but deforestation over a period of time has reduced the green cover and shrunk the water bodies. If not for the efforts of the villagers, the visit of migratory birds would have been a thing of the past.
When contacted, Markapur DFO Viginesh said he is not aware of the visit of migratory birds to the two Prakasam villages. The DFO said he will get a report on the birds visit and take steps to protect the habitat of the avian guests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migratory birds Andhra Pradesh Migratory birds Goutavaram Madhavaram Red legged crane Andhra Pradesh Painted stork Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp