Vizag YSRC leaders bag plum posts, 17 for East Godavari leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders from East Godavari district bagged the maximum number of 17 nominated posts announced by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, July 17, 2021, while 10 YSRC leaders from Viskahapatnam district bagged plum posts.

Giving priority to the Visakhapatnam city, which is proposed as the legislative capital of the State, and loyalty of the leaders, three leaders who lost elections from Vizag East, West and North constituencies were nominated to key corporations, while the district got a total of 11 posts.

Akkaramani Vijayanirmala (who unsuccessfully contested from Vizag East) has been appointed as the chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority, Malla Vijaya Prasad (Vizag West) made the chairman of the AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation and Kannapa Raju Kammila (KK Raju- Vizag North) the chairman of the New & Renewable Energy Corporation (NEDCAP).

Chintakalya Anita, wife Chintakayala Sanyasipatrudu, has been chosen for the DCCB chief post in place of Sukumar Varma, son of MLA Kannababu Raju. John Wesley, who worked for the YSRC in the South constituency, has been rewarded with the chairman post of the AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation. Others who got the chairperson posts are Seethamraju Sudhakar, AP State Brahmin welfare and development Corporation; Chokkakula Lakshmi, wife of Chokkakula Venkatarao, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petro-Chemical Investment Region (VKPCPIR); Kayla Venkata Reddi, Maritime Board; Gannamani Venkateswara Rao, Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL); Konda Ramadevi, sister of Konda Rajeev, District Grandhalay Samstha and Palla Chinna Talli, District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS).

Venkateswara Rao, who was appointed the chairman of the GVSCCL, has been playing an active role in the party since its inception. His strategy reportedly helped MVV Satyanarayana win the election from Vizag LS constituency. He was given the key post in the development of the city as he continues to be a staunch follower of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy. He thanked the Chief Minister and Vijayasai for giving him the opportunity.

Brahmin Corporation chairman Sudhakar said he would give priority to the welfare of the community. He said he will ensure that the benefits of the government reach the economically poor Brahmins and scholarships for their children. Adapa Seshagiri from Krishna district replaced Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja (East Godavari) as Kapu Corporation chairperson.

Another major appointment was that of Kasi Bala Munikumari as the chairperson of Hithakarini Samajam, a prestigious charitable trust founded by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu in 1885 at Rajamahendravaram. In the 135-year history of the Samajam, the government has nominated an SC woman as its chairperson for the first time. The Samajam was founded for the welfare of women and their education. Muni Kumari hails from Konaseema area and is the president of Konaseema YSRCP party committee. She worked as the floor leader in Mummidivaram municipality and took part in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra for 150 km in 2018. The government filled chairpersons for Rajamahendravaram and Eluru Smart Cities, which do not fall under the Smart City category. Bandi Punyasheela, who aspired for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Mayor seat, was made the chairperson of the AP Industrial Development Corporation.

Key Appointments



Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy

Sports Authority of AP (SAAP)

A Mallikarjuna Reddy APSRTC

Karri Girija AP State Irrigation Development Corporation

Mettu Govinda Reddy APIIC

Shameem Aslam AP Mineral Development Corporation

Khadar Basha Wakf Board

Dr Naramalla Padmaja (SC)

Tirupati Smart City Corporation