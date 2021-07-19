151 students of Narasaraopeta college in Guntur get placement in Accenture 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC), an autonomous college from Guntur is breaking placement records with multiple companies hiring students this year. In the latest placement drive, 151 BTech and MCA students from NEC bagged offers from popular Accenture. The entire hiring process was held virtually because of Covid-19, where students had a written test, followed by TR & HR Rounds.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman M Chakravarthi congratulated the students who bagged jobs in Accenture. This IT job had most of the students placed from the CSE department with 67 students, while ECE stood second with 60 students placing in the same and other numbers came from Mechanical 12, Electrical 7, Civil 2 and MCA 3.

With a package of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum for most of the students, the college training and placement cell is keeping the students industry-ready and nurturing their coding skills. Four students who excelled in the coding skills bagged a package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. Despite the pandemic affecting the industry and job security becoming a question, NEC bagged more than 550 offers from multiple reputed MNCs and core companies, most of it coming from virtual hiring. The NEC is striving hard to achieve the highest numbers in the State with its innovative training and continuous mentoring. College secretary M Ramesh Babu, principal Dr M Srinivasa Kumar, HoDs, placement officer Uma Sankar congratulated the selected students.

