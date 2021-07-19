STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

151 students of Narasaraopeta college in Guntur get placement in Accenture 

Most students bagged a salary package of Rs 4.5 lakhs per annum, while those with excellent coding schools were offered packages of around Rs 6.5 lakhs per annum.

Published: 19th July 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Education, Skill development

NEC bagged more than 550 offers from multiple reputed MNCs and core companies, most of it coming from virtual hiring. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC), an autonomous college from Guntur is breaking placement records with multiple companies hiring students this year. In the latest placement drive, 151 BTech and MCA students from NEC bagged offers from popular Accenture. The entire hiring process was held virtually because of Covid-19, where students had a written test, followed by TR & HR Rounds.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman M Chakravarthi congratulated the students who bagged jobs in Accenture. This IT job had most of the students placed from the CSE department with 67 students, while ECE stood second with 60 students placing in the same and other numbers came from Mechanical 12, Electrical 7, Civil 2 and MCA 3.

With a package of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum for most of the students, the college training and placement cell is keeping the students industry-ready and nurturing their coding skills. Four students who excelled in the coding skills bagged a package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. Despite the pandemic affecting the industry and job security becoming a question, NEC bagged more than 550 offers from multiple reputed MNCs and core companies, most of it coming from virtual hiring. The NEC is striving hard to achieve the highest numbers in the State with its innovative training and continuous mentoring. College secretary M Ramesh Babu, principal Dr M Srinivasa Kumar, HoDs, placement officer Uma Sankar congratulated the selected students.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasaraopeta Engineering College Guntur college placements Narasaraopeta Engineering College placements Accenture hiring Guntur Accenture college placement M Chakravarthi Dr M Srinivasa Kumar M Ramesh Babu Uma Sankar Guntur engineering jobs
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp