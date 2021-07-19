2,974 new Covid cases emerge from 1 lakh samples in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 2,974 new Covid-19 infections from more than one lakh samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking the total number of cases past 19.40 lakh.

Nine districts recorded more cases than on Saturday, leading to an increase of more than 300 new infections when compared to the previous 24 hours span. The total samples tested in the State has now went past 2.35 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 577 new cases followed by 501 in Chittoor. These are the only two districts that logged more than 500 new cases. Four districts logged less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 33 in Vizianagaram.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative cases in East Godavari district have crossed 2.73 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts of the State. Chittoor district’s tally went past 2.27 lakh, while the overall cases in Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam went past 1.66 lakh, 1.09 lakh and 1.51 lakh respectively.

More than 3,200 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 19 lakh and the caseload came down to less than 25,000 again. East Godavari district has the highest of nearly 4,000 active cases, while five districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 320 in Kurnool.

Another 17 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 13,132. Prakasam district reported the highest of five deaths followed by three each in Chittoor and Krishna, two each in Anantapur and East Godavari and one each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam. Six districts of Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report a single death.