As feed costs rise, chicken rates surge across Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: After remaining low for two months, chicken prices have gone up sharply across Andhra Pradesh, with the rise being attributed to the increase in the price of feed. The price of chicken, which were around Rs 150 per kg during May and June, increased by more than Rs 100. On Sunday, July 18, 2021, several chicken shops sold the skinless variety for Rs 260-Rs 280.

According to poultry farmers, feed cost has almost doubled and become a huge burden on them. “The cost of maize used to be Rs 18 per kg before Covid-19 second wave. Not it costs Rs 22 to Rs 23 per kg,” they explained. Chakradhar Rao, president of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association, said that the placement of birds by poultry farmers had reduced by 20% due to a hike in production cost, leading to increased demand for chicken.