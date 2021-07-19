STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl dies of diarrhoea, many hospitalised in Andhra's Kurnool

Though the officials are setting up a medical camp in Vempenta village, a villager said the Rural Water Scheme is to blame for supplying contaminated water. 

Kurnool DM&HO Dr Rama Giddaiah observing the situation in Vempemta village on Sunday where one girl died due to diarrhoea.

Kurnool DM&HO Dr Rama Giddaiah observing the situation in Vempemta village on Sunday where one girl died due to diarrhoea. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Due to incessant rains, water contamination issues have increased in rural areas of the district resulting in several people falling victim to diarrhoea and viral fever. One Krishna Veni (16), a native of Vempenta village in Pamulapadu mandal, reportedly died due to diarrhoea on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

This apart, 10 persons are suffering from the same problem in the village. Six children and one woman fell victim to diarrhoea due to water contamination at SH Yerragudi village in Krishnagiri mandal. In the past few weeks, hundreds of people from various parts of the district were admitted to hospitals at Atmakur, Pamulapadu, Panyam, Nandyal, Belagal, Aspari, Nandavaram, Guduru, Adoni and other mandals due to diarrhoea and viral fever. 

Though the officials are setting up a medical camp in Vempenta village, a villager said the Rural Water Scheme (RWS) is to blame for supplying contaminated water. Several people contracted diarrhoea, viral fever, nausea, stomach pain during the last three days and were shifted to Atmakur and Kurnool GGHs.  
A store water well has been identified as the cause for rising health problems in the village, Satyam, a diarrhoea patient, said. The officials were not at all responding to issues such as water contamination and pipeline leakages, which affect people every rainy season, he added. 

DM&HO Dr Rama Giddaiah told TNIE that the girl died due to ill health and not diarrhoea. He, however, said that four persons suffered from diarrhoea after they consumed contaminated water in their agricultural fields. JC MJ Saamun said the medical team has collected samples from the open well and sent them for testing.  The tests revealed there is no contamination of water.  However, he appealed to the villagers not to use water from the open well. 

