STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kodali Nani slams Chandrababu Naidu, says pending paddy bills will be cleared by July end

Kodali Nani said the Naidu government paid an average of only Rs 8,500 crore a year to farmers for crop procurement, but it is Rs 16,000 crore a year now.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department.

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department. (File photo | RVK Rao, Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Sunday, July 18, 2021, slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making baseless allegations on clearing bills towards crop procurement and clarified that the Andhra Pradesh government will clear all the pending arrears by July-end. Speaking to the media, the minister stated that farmers were ignored during the rule of Chandrababu Naidu and an average of 55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased during his five-year rule. 

“The present government is procuring an average of 83 lakh metric tonnes per annum,’’ he said. Drawing comparison with the previous government, he said that the Naidu government paid an average of only Rs 8,500 crore a year to farmers for crop procurement, but it is Rs 16,000 crore a year now. 

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department, for supplying the surplus crops to the Centre through the Civil Supplies Corporation. He said that the government was making every effort to get the pending bills cleared and the Centre assured to release Rs 1,600 crore on July 25. Similarly, another Rs 1,600 crore from NABARD is expected to get credited in a couple of days, said the Minister and asserted that the government will pay the farmers soon after getting the funds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodali Venkateswara Rao Kodali Nani Andhra Minister for Civil Supplies Chandrababu Naidu TDP Paddy bills Andhra Pradesh NABARD
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp