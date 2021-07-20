STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 missing Andhra fishermen traced, safe

After receiving no communication from the fishermen even after three days of them leaving Kasimedu harbour, the families contacted Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:06 AM

The fishermen left Kasimedu fishing harbour off the Chennai coast on July 7.

The fishermen left Kasimedu fishing harbour off the Chennai coast on July 7.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Twelve fishermen from Andhra's Srikakulam district, who went missing at sea off the coast of Chennai on July 16, are safe and were traced by the coast guard on Monday evening. K Somesh, K Jagannadham, Mosa Suryanarayana, Ambati Neelakantham, Nitta Jogarao, Kamesh, Raju, Sivaji, Bavayya, Ravi, Apparao and Babu, from  Ramayyapatnam, Isukalapalem and Karrivanipalem villages of Sompeta mandal, had gone to Chennai for work. 

They left Kasimedu fishing harbour off the Chennai coast on July 7 and the last communication from them was received on July 16. As there was no communication from them even after three days, their worried families contacted Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju.

“After it came to my notice, I spoke with the Additional Director of Fisheries, Kasimedu fishing harbour regarding the missing boat.  He said the boat went missing on July 16 evening. It is suspected that the boat might have drifted towards North/ North East,” he told TNIE.

