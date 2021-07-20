2 constables suspended for leaking YSRC MLC’s call data 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two constables were suspended for allegedly leaking call data of YSRC MLC R Ramesh Yadav to some private individuals. Ramesh Yadav had lodged a complaint with the Proddutur police stating that he was receiving threatening calls by unidentified persons who asked him to leave Proddutur or face dire consequences. The callers also threatened to eliminate the MLC like TDP’s BC leader Nandam Subbaiah, who was murdered in December last year. The calls were made on June 25 and 26.

As the cases come under non-cognisable offence, the complaint was referred to the Proddutur First Additional First Class magistrate, which permitted the police to register a case and launch an investigation. Based on the court orders, the Proddutur III Town police registered a case and started the investigation.

After taking permission from the MLC, the police obtained his call data for further investigation. However, the call data was leaked to some individuals and the district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan reportedly ordered an inquiry into it.

Based on the inquiry, two constables attached with the III Town police station were found guilty and they were placed under suspension. When contacted, the SP said he would inform the media about further development. Meanwhile, Ramesh Yadav, speaking to the media, said that he too got information about the suspension of two constables for leaking his call data through some other persons. “I have complete faith in the State police and that they would catch those who made the threatening calls. At the same time, I believe that the inquiry against the constables who leaked the call data is also going on,’’ the YSRC MLC said.

