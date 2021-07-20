BJP asks Andhra government why R&R works at 21% when Polavaram project is 76% over

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju sought to know why there was only 21 per cent progress in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works when 76 per cent of the Polavaram Project Works were reported to have been completed.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, July 19, 2021, after a round-table conference on ‘Water Projects, Resources and Challenges’, the BJP leader said in the past, the state government has blamed the previous TDP government for the submergence of villages upstream of the Polavaram project during floods. “Now, whom would it blame, as several villages have been submerged in backwaters of Polavaram project after closure of gates?” he asked.

Explaining the objective of conducting the round-table conference, Somu Veerraju said main emphasis is on constructing projects, be it major, medium or minor, without giving scope for any disputes. “Experts have raised a few objections over the notification of the GRMB and KRMB. We decided to form a working group on water projects and conduct a virtual meeting on July 21 and all the objections will be compiled as a report, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Jal Shakti,” he said. Hailing Modi Sarkar at the Centre, he said gazette notification issued notifying two river water management boards was the best solution for inter-state river disputes.