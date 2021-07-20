Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh brace for heavy rains from July 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts and heavy rainfall in the south coastal districts for two days from Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Following this, a low pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 23.



Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, parts of Srikakulam, Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur on Monday.

In the 24 hours ending Monday 8:30 a.m, the highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Vempalle of Kadapa, followed by 4 cm in Puttu of Chittoor, Sambepalle of Kadapa, Alur of Kurnool, Peddapuram of East Godavari, and Udaygiri of Nellore. Till date, Andhra Pradesh has received 24 per cent surplus rainfall with seven districts reporting normal rainfall; three reporting excess and three others large excess. As against the normal rainfall of 185 mm, the state has received 229.4 mm rainfall so far.