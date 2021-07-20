Endowments inspector in Andhra's Anakapalli suspended on irregularity charge

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Endowments deputy commissioner E Pushpa Vardhan has directed the assistant commissioner to initiate immediate steps to protect Rs 30 crore worth lands of Sri Maridimamaba, Mavulamma, Durgalamma, Pydithalamma, Mutyalamma and Paradesamma Ammavarlu temples in Chodavaram following reports of illegal sale of 2.73 acres of temple lands in survey no. 263/4 and 0.28 acres in survey no. 263/5.

Also, inspector of the department in Anakapalli and executive officer of Sri Yernimamba Ammavari Temple, Visakhapatnam (FAC) V Srinivasa Raju was suspended by the deputy commissioner on charges of committing irregularities in hundi counting and others.

Pushpa Vardhan directed the assistant commissioner to take action for submission of proposals under Section 22 (a)(i)(c) of the Registration Act and also for publication and registration under the provisions of the Endowments Act 30/87 and for safe guarding the above valuable properties.

He said illegal registrations, if any, shall be cancelled by producing a cancellation deed to the Sub Registrar at Chodavaram. Executive officer of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Sitammadhara, Sirisha, was posted as in-charge executive officer of the temple. R.V.S.S. Gowri, Senior Assistant, Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Endowments, Visakhapatnam was given full additional charge of the post of the Inspector, Endowments, Anakapalli.